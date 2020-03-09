North Carolina Restaurant Closes for the Day After Shooting; Bridal Party Stranded 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 01:16s - Published North Carolina Restaurant Closes for the Day After Shooting; Bridal Party Stranded A shooting outside a Greensboro restaurant ended with a man in the hospital and customers frightened and in shock. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend North Carolina Restaurant Closes for the Day After Shooting; Bridal Party Stranded CAUTION TAPE...TRAFFICJAMS...AND CANCELED PLANS.BANICCA WATKINS/BRIDAL PARTYBANICCA WATKINS/BRIDAL PARTY16:00:18 - 16:00:20BANICCA WATKINS/BRIDAL PARTY16:00:18 - 16:00:20'I DONT, I DONT KNOW. I DONT16:00:18 - 16:00:20'I DONT, I DONT KNOW. I DONT'I DONT, I DONT KNOW. I DONTANNOUNCED ON FACEBOOK THEY PLANANNOUNCED ON FACEBOOK THEY PLANTO REOPEN TOMORROW AT 11TO REOPEN TOMORROW AT 11





You Might Like

Tweets about this