Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May

Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May

Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May

Meghan Markle to Appear at 2020 Met Gala in May Fashion's biggest night will be held at N.Y.C.'s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4.

U.K's 'The Sun' says that Markle will not attend the show with husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex will instead join British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Source, via 'The Sun' The source adds that Markle is looking to make a name for herself in Hollywood after she leaves her royal duties.

According to 'The Sun,' the gala will be her first foray back into the industry once 'Megxit' is official on April 1.

Source, via 'The Sun'
