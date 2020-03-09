Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter
Trump's Retweeted
Biden Video Marked as
'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying
"We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line
in a campaign speech and not the whole part.
Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared
the video on his account after it was first posted by Dan Scavino,
Social Media Director for the White House.
The 'Manipulated Media' feature was put
into effect last week and this could be
the first time Twitter has used it.
The policy is meant for Twitter to call out media
it believes has been edited to influence viewers.