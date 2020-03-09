Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter

Trump's Retweeted Biden Video Marked as 'Manipulated Media' by Twitter The clip shows the former vice president saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump." That was just the beginning of Biden's line in a campaign speech and not the whole part.

Joe Biden, via campaign speech The president soon shared the video on his account after it was first posted by Dan Scavino, Social Media Director for the White House.

The 'Manipulated Media' feature was put into effect last week and this could be the first time Twitter has used it.

The policy is meant for Twitter to call out media it believes has been edited to influence viewers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter finds US President Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media

Twitter finds Donald Trump retweeted edited Joe Biden video, labels it manipulated media
Zee News - Published Also reported by •The Next WebReutersCTV NewsNew Zealand HeraldBBC News


Facebook labels Donald Trump post ‘partly false’ after Joe Biden’s protest

Facebook labels Donald Trump post ‘partly false’ after Joe Biden’s protestIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge Facebook has applied a “partly false” label to a...
The Verge - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RightofPeople

Pursuit of Happiness RT @sarahmucha: The @JoeBiden campaign is putting Facebook on blast after a misleading video of Biden retweeted by Trump was labeled by Twi… 9 seconds ago

democrat1947

femdem RT @TimOBrien: Twitter flags Biden video retweeted by Trump as “manipulated media.” https://t.co/sr1ZUTWEfa 2 minutes ago

xXmoonbeamXxx

ⓇⓜⓇ RT @CNN: Twitter said it would take action against a misleading video of former Vice President Joe Biden that was retweeted by President Tr… 2 minutes ago

tweetmbm

Martian🖖🏻🎴🔭 RT @Forbes: Twitter labeled President Trump’s retweet of an edited video of former vice president Joe Biden as “manipulated media,” the fir… 3 minutes ago

kw2134

Ken Wood RT @nancylevine: Twitter flags video of Joe Biden retweeted by President Trump as ‘manipulated media’ - It’s the first time the social net… 3 minutes ago

StageYaneu

YANEUSTAGE RT @RedTRaccoon: ‘Manipulated media’: Twitter applies new label to edited video of Biden Trump retweeted a White House official’s posting… 3 minutes ago

kvilleredeos

TXPrideNative 🇺🇸❤️❌🇺🇸WWG1WGA🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RickMad: Twitter flags Biden video retweeted by Trump as ‘manipulated media’ https://t.co/YFHehIi0Rk #BigBrother #BigTechCensorship #1… 3 minutes ago

LauraDiBella15

Laura Di Bella Twitter botches fact-check of manipulated Biden video retweeted by Trump https://t.co/9H3QloeQYf 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter Slaps Trump For ‘Manipulated Media’ [Video]Twitter Slaps Trump For ‘Manipulated Media’

For the first time, Twitter feeds will show a “manipulated media” tag on a video shared by President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published

Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech [Video]Trump Tweets Modified Video Of Pelosi Ripping Up His Speech

President Donald Trump tweeted a modified video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up his speech. The doctored video shows her ripping the speech while he introduced Charles McGee, one of the last..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.