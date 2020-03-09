Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Clark County School District does extra cleaning as students enjoy their Monday off

Clark County School District does extra cleaning as students enjoy their Monday off

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Clark County School District does extra cleaning as students enjoy their Monday off

Clark County School District does extra cleaning as students enjoy their Monday off

As students enjoy their Monday off, Clark County School District will do some extra cleaning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Clark County School District does extra cleaning as students enjoy their Monday off

SUPERINTENDENT JESUS JARASENDING A NOTICE TO ALL PARENTSABOUT IT.HE SAYS THE DISTRICT IS ALSOACTIVELY MONITORING THE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD.C-C-S-D ALSO CANCELED ALLOUT-OF- STATE AND INTERNATIONALSTUDENT TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.RIGHT NOW ITS MORE IMPORTANT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndrewCarrillo0

Andrew Carrillo I would be very surprised if Clark County School District doesn’t announce they are shutting down for a couple of weeks tomorrow. 14 minutes ago

markmarchlewski

Mark Marchlewski @ClarkCountySch Protect Student Health & Safety! Sign the petition! https://t.co/JUD9JXTz8A 45 minutes ago

samiisnthere

sammy🇲🇽 | uwu RT @oraymw: Clark County School District and the CCSD @CCSD_Trustees are being dangerously irresponsible by refusing to close schools. And… 59 minutes ago

oraymw

Oraymw - 🧠♿ - 💖💜💙 Clark County School District and the CCSD @CCSD_Trustees are being dangerously irresponsible by refusing to close s… https://t.co/XX8CksLUOq 1 hour ago

jessdrez

jess♍️ @isthis2007 @rogersgreasegun bruh she means clark county school district... 1 hour ago

Jay_Ship

Jay Ship RT @LibertyLeavitt: I am passionate about running for CCSD School Board District A! This is just the beginning! https://t.co/ieF52nU3Td 1 hour ago

SportsWithOrts

Jason Orts Clark County School District suspends all extra-curricular activities. https://t.co/rwcHQ7DoaT 4 hours ago

TheRightImageLV

Mickey Cox So Clark County School District, the 5th largest in the Nation, Las Vegas has not addressed closing schools which n… https://t.co/049tfkyAId 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Robert Runcie On Making Sure Broward Students Are Fed During School Closure [Video]WEB EXTRA: Robert Runcie On Making Sure Broward Students Are Fed During School Closure

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie explains how the school district is making sure kids are still going to be fed during next week's school closure

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Parents upset at board meeting [Video]Parents upset at board meeting

Parents attended a Clark County School District school board meeting last night and they are not happy with how the school district is responding to the novel coronavirus. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.