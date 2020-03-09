Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: Stay Comfy!

SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: Stay Comfy!

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: Stay Comfy!Keeping your bedroom clean and comfortable is key to good zzzz's
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flower_crowned

:3c @claraaika its ok to b sad!! stay comfy and keep hydrated 💞 I personally like to sleep it off LOL 15 hours ago

cutoffmyballs

muffer ... and you say they've built this attic in Laird, and they've made it quite so comfy, and stocked it full of poetr… https://t.co/NGTk7Jjpln 18 hours ago

itstrashplants

itsTRASHplants 🌱🤠 my sister got me an early present for our birthday and now i have bee socks :3 i feel a lil better now stay comfy e… https://t.co/UKbBTehE5X 21 hours ago

Courtneyd018

Courtney Davis Someone explain to me why I'm so tired but my body wont let me sleep when I've been laying down comfy for almost 3… https://t.co/1IQNKkKWVW 2 days ago

Cheoko3Cheoko

Cheoko @6WxVjkfC4Ea8TEC Good night Katy, I have to sleep early. Have a blessed day. Stay warm and comfy. See you again. ❤️😎🙏 3 days ago

tykee_333

Connor Gunter @AlexMahar1 @MapleLeafs My sleep schedule is all messed up now cause I stayed up to watch that junk 😐 lol. even tou… https://t.co/c0yJDVLj8B 3 days ago

CheliBoi

𝙹𝚞𝚗𝚝𝚊 Note : ❛ Thank you for letting me stay here, it was warm and comfy and I really enjoyed my time here. But I should… https://t.co/1c7nJcBuAN 3 days ago

SKZLovesYou_

Stray Kids Loves You Stay it’s been a long day hasn’t it? You’ve worked so hard today! Time to wrap yourselves up into a big comfy blank… https://t.co/omGUBmXY7X 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: A New Pre-Sleep Routine [Video]SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: A New Pre-Sleep Routine

Adding a few more steps before bed will get you a better night's sleep

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: Get A Comfortable Mattress! [Video]SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY: Get A Comfortable Mattress!

An uncomfortable mattress could be the source of a bad night's sleep

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.