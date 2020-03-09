|
Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted
Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage
Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:27Published
|