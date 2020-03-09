Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study

Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study

Days Were Half-Hour Shorter When Dinosaurs Roamed Earth: Study

Scientists say they’ve determined that days were half an hour shorter when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Days were a half hour shorter when dinosaurs roamed the Earth 70 million years ago

70 million years ago, the Earth turned faster than it does today, rotating 372 times a year, compared...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Science Daily


Dinosaurs had shorter days and longer years, according to new study

Dinosaurs ruled the Earth 65 million years ago, but they did so when a day was shorter than it is...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago - AGU Newsroom) has been published o… https://t.co/uIsi7gSfX3 39 seconds ago

TechnicalBard

Morgan Rodwell Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago - AGU Newsroom: https://t.co/r8TiyWRcpR. What… https://t.co/ec6O6Ew1tt 15 minutes ago

futouneko

埠頭-neko RT @ArchaeoNewsNet: Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago https://t.co/amU066hIbu 43 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 The planet turned faster during the dinosaur days, with 372 rotations in a year as compared to the 365 times today. https://t.co/KSdWQC2rMq 2 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The planet turned faster during the dinosaur days, with 372 rotations in a year as compared to the 365 times today. https://t.co/plgT8n3IZZ 2 hours ago

Hn251

Hn250 Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70M years ago https://t.co/ZvMQTouC6u (https://t.co/YNwiD0N39V) 3 hours ago

musry_iii

musry_iii RT @ScienceDaily: Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago https://t.co/Z6j1LFqhJ0 4 hours ago

SamuelDalva

Samuel Dalva RT @newsycombinator: Ancient shell shows days were half-hour shorter 70M years ago https://t.co/Y3JlI4GvCx 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.