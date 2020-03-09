Global  

Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She’s Friends With ‘The Hills’ Cast

Kristin Cavallari became a household name after starring in the legendary TV series “Laguna Beach” and later appearing on its spin-off, “The Hills”.

While at the SS20 launch of her apparel and jewelry line Uncommon James, the “Very Cavallari” star tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chante if she’s still friends with some of her former cast mates.
