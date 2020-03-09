Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as senior members of Britain's Royal Family Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as working royals on March 31.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan's final royal commitments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their last official appearances as senior members of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsTMZ.comDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldJust JaredTamworth HeraldE! OnlineReuters India


Helen Mirren ‘applauds’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties

Dame Helen Mirren is in support of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back from the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

extra_spicy_

옥! RT @henryscousin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Im… 17 hours ago

fionajudd1

fiona judd-cooper RT @ThePerezHilton: Everybody’s family is a bit dysfunctional, but things must be extra awkward when the whole world knows you and yours ar… 19 hours ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez Everybody’s family is a bit dysfunctional, but things must be extra awkward when the whole world knows you and your… https://t.co/aKhp5sXo9C 19 hours ago

RegalOS65

RegalOS65 RT @tinabop29: Meghan is dazzling in blue at the Endeavour Fund Awards with Harry. - Harry and Meghan, together, as House Sussex, the Susse… 3 days ago

ma_pennell

MAPennell @YankeeWally Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BOOED She demanded Royal Family pay extra security cost of £65,000 to quiet hecklers. 4 days ago

anna_itsonlyme

Anna 🌸 "When they’re together there’s a chemistry, an extra level of special, of glamour and charm. This is the comeback.… https://t.co/zC7B6JIBZ1 4 days ago

tinabop29

🇨🇦 ✌🏽Tinabop✌🏽🇨🇦 Meghan is dazzling in blue at the Endeavour Fund Awards with Harry. - Harry and Meghan, together, as House Sussex,… https://t.co/cSOiTVcH1h 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty [Video]Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their last official royal engagement.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:37Published

WATCH: Attempted Robbery In NW Miami Caught On Camera [Video]WATCH: Attempted Robbery In NW Miami Caught On Camera

This happened in the 100 block of NW 30 St.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.