Grand Princess Finally Docks In Oakland To Offload Passengers

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:50s
Anne Makovec reports on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docking in Oakland (3-9-2020)
Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cleared to dock in Oakland, Calif.

The captain of a cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus has informed the passengers, which include...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS News•Seattle Times•New Zealand Herald


Grand Princess cruise passengers, crew await coronavirus test results: What we know

More than 3,500 people are stuck on board Princess Cruises' Grand Princess off the coast of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News•SBS



windthin

Windthin ~ Rebel Scum & Snark Jedi🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈🌊❄️ 2/5 Ben Carson on the Grand Princess docking Monday in Oakland: ‘I don’t want to preview the plan right now’ Note… https://t.co/54TtqgSAYE 2 hours ago

web_rant

Their crimes don't stop neither should webrant🍑🌿 The Grand Princess cruise ship with 22 #COVID19 cases that Trump didn't want "added" finally docks in 20 minutes in… https://t.co/5BLjWdYFle 2 hours ago

realBlakPac

BlakPac RT @octothorpe_kmg: @realBlakPac @Mike_Pence @VP @SecretaryCarson Or not.... https://t.co/ecY7q3e5w1 3 hours ago

octothorpe_kmg

K.G. Gardens @realBlakPac @Mike_Pence @VP @SecretaryCarson Or not.... https://t.co/ecY7q3e5w1 3 hours ago

ETF_Tracker

ETF Ben Carson on the docking of the quarantined Grand Princess: ‘I don’t want to preview the plan right now ... partic… https://t.co/oPuiK9sgPb 6 hours ago

RadioHacktive

RadioHacktive The Grand Princess is finally coming back to Oakland. It's 40nm off shore, making 12knots. If all goes well, may m… https://t.co/oqUfDhNTCM 6 hours ago

TradlAmerican

Chi 🇺🇸 Carson: They’re coming up with a plan in 72 hrs ⁦@GStephanopoulos⁩ : But the ship docks in 24 hrs ⁦… https://t.co/QjrUaR7uIA 7 hours ago

harrisimo

Brian Harris Can you imagine the reception waiting for the Grand Princess cruise ship from the locals when it finally docks in O… https://t.co/JsiHsKhWiL 10 hours ago


'We are ready to go home'; Colorado passengers stuck onboard cruise line amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]'We are ready to go home'; Colorado passengers stuck onboard cruise line amid coronavirus outbreak

Sherri Pe&apos;a and Tom Gray have spent the last four days stuck inside their room together aboard the Grand Princess, which docked Monday in Oakland, Calif.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:57Published

'We are ready to go home'; Colorado passengers stuck onboard cruise line amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]'We are ready to go home'; Colorado passengers stuck onboard cruise line amid coronavirus outbreak

Sherri Pe'a and Tom Gray have spent the last four days stuck inside their room together aboard the Grand Princess, which docked Monday in Oakland, Calif.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:57Published

