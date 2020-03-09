Global  

Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California

Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California

Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California

The Grand Princess cruise ship is finally making its way to port in Oakland, California.
Cruise ship struck by coronavirus pulls into California port

A cruise ship with a cluster of coronavirus cases that forced it to idle off the California coast for...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersReuters IndiaSeattlePI.comSFGate


California health officials, cruise passengers await coronavirus test results from idled ship

Anxious cruise ship passengers and California health officials awaited coronavirus test results on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver PostSeattlePI.com



knssradio

KNSS Radio A princess cruise with passengers infected by COVID-19 is docking in Oakland -- news at 3:00. 1 minute ago

ThinAir916

Ken Hunt “Neat” and “cool”...couple of the terms used just now on a local TV news live shot describing Oakland arrival of th… https://t.co/Z3POEgPu1R 2 minutes ago

KKJRyn

freeze trump family's assets! March 09 at 12:12 PM PDT Passengers cheered as the #coronavirus-stricken #GrandPrincess cruise ship pulled into po… https://t.co/xPJu6uMvWs 6 minutes ago

BuyErasers

Bel Biv Divorced Unfortunately, Gilligan infected the other 6 passengers on the S.S. Minnow cruise ship with coronavirus and that's… https://t.co/4P942wz556 21 minutes ago

HUNNIDProof_

😈 Whoop! Bitch RT @KTVU: ON ITS WAY: The Princess cruise carrying 3,500 passengers, some infected with coronavirus, is now headed to Oakland https://t.co… 22 minutes ago

bret_hitch

Bret Hitchcock RT @faizsays: OAKLAND, Calif. — Passengers cheered as the Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship pulled into port in Oakland on Mo… 26 minutes ago

DjChrisRosado

razor @realDonaldTrump @VP great job? you cant even handle an incoming cruise ship with 20 plus infected passengers on bo… https://t.co/GKrrKwjdds 30 minutes ago

faizsays

Faiz Siddiqui OAKLAND, Calif. — Passengers cheered as the Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship pulled into port in Oak… https://t.co/vDMxdtKCuR 35 minutes ago


Coronavirus Cluster On Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Cluster On Cruise Ship

A cruise ship with several passengers who have tested positive for the coronavirus is set to dock off the California coast.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published

MCAS Miramar prepares for incoming cruise ship passengers [Video]MCAS Miramar prepares for incoming cruise ship passengers

A group of cruise ship passengers potentially exposed to coronavirus is on their way to MCAS Miramar to be quarantined.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:26Published

