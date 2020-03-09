Cruise Passengers Infected with Coronavirus Making Their Way to Port in California

KNSS Radio A princess cruise with passengers infected by COVID-19 is docking in Oakland -- news at 3:00. 1 minute ago

Ken Hunt “Neat” and “cool”...couple of the terms used just now on a local TV news live shot describing Oakland arrival of th… https://t.co/Z3POEgPu1R 2 minutes ago

freeze trump family's assets! March 09 at 12:12 PM PDT Passengers cheered as the #coronavirus-stricken #GrandPrincess cruise ship pulled into po… https://t.co/xPJu6uMvWs 6 minutes ago

Bel Biv Divorced Unfortunately, Gilligan infected the other 6 passengers on the S.S. Minnow cruise ship with coronavirus and that's… https://t.co/4P942wz556 21 minutes ago

😈 Whoop! Bitch RT @KTVU: ON ITS WAY: The Princess cruise carrying 3,500 passengers, some infected with coronavirus, is now headed to Oakland https://t.co… 22 minutes ago

Bret Hitchcock RT @faizsays: OAKLAND, Calif. — Passengers cheered as the Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship pulled into port in Oakland on Mo… 26 minutes ago

razor @realDonaldTrump @VP great job? you cant even handle an incoming cruise ship with 20 plus infected passengers on bo… https://t.co/GKrrKwjdds 30 minutes ago