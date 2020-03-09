High school principal demands approval over girls' prom dresses

Global  

A high school principal is facing backlash from parents over a new policy that changed the way students would prepare for the year’s biggest dance.

Kim Pendleton, the Southwood High School principal, sent out a statement saying she must approve every female students’ prom outfit, KTAL-TV reported.

The announcement, sent out as a text message, told the girls they would have to send Pendleton a photo of the dress they wanted to wear….

Which could not be “sheer or revealing in any manner” or showing any “excess cleavage or skin”.

The guideline, which also applied to female dates who were not Southwood students, reportedly stemmed from concerns parents raised after prior events.

Pendleton told NBC News in a statement that she had not received any complaints about the boys’ attire.

Pendleton’s decision divided parents, many of whom said the rule overstepped a line and put an unfair burden on female students.

Plenty of people were also supportive of the new rule, saying Pendleton was well within her rights to restrict the dress code.

The Caddo Parish Schools school district, which includes Southwood, has also stood by Pendleton’s decision, backing the principal in a statement.

Additionally, the district said that the school would hold an assembly where parents could voice their concerns
