Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex > Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain's senior royals came together on Monday for what is expected to be the last family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path.

Lauren Anthony has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Royals gather before Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain's senior royals met to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday for what is likely to be their last family gathering before Prince Harry and Meghan embark on their new lives.

The annual event, held at London's Westminster Abbey, brought the family together for the first time in public since the couple thrashed out an exit deal from their royal roles back in January.

The agreement comes into action at the end of the month, after which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to carve out "a progressive new role" that they aim to finance themselves while largely based in North America.

Harry and Meghan will stop using their 'His or Her Royal Highness' titles and will not use "royal" in their branding.

Harry will also relinquish his military titles but he'll remain a prince.

The revelation that the pair wished to step back from some of their duties sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

It led to crisis talks involving Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, which concluded that he and Meghan would have to give up their royal responsibilities.

The couple have spent most of their time since in Canada but returned at the start of the month for a farewell round of engagements.

Monday's Commonwealth event is expected to be their last official appearance, with no certainty about when the royal family will next be seen together.

But it's unlikely to be the last we see of Meghan and Harry as they carve out their new careers.



Recent related news from verified sources

Royal farewell: UK's Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last...
Reuters India - Published

Prince Harry, Meghan take on royal duties for the last time

In their final public appearance as senior royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended the...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty [Video]Meghan and Harry complete final royal duty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their last official royal engagement.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:37Published

WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties [Video]WEB EXTRA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their last official appearance as senior members of Britain's Royal Family Monday at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.