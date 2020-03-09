Global  

Toilet Paper Apocalypse Is Happening At Costco As Canadians Stock Up For COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has people worried.

They&apos;ve started stocking up on essential items, with one in particular going faster than anything else.

Costco&apos;s toilet paper in Canada is flying off the shelves, leaving some areas with low stock.
