Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
