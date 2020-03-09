Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 24:06s - Published < > Embed
Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms
Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. According to Business Insider, twenty more people in New York tested positive for the virus. The total number of..