Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues...

Z107.9 BREAKING: 3 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Cuyahoga County. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/dzotST32iO 2 minutes ago

93.1 WZAK BREAKING: 3 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Cuyahoga County. Here's what you need to know:… https://t.co/SMrADImZoD 2 minutes ago

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ErieNewsNow : #BREAKING : Ohio announces first confirmed cases of new coronavirus; 3 people test positive in Cuyahoga County, which is wh… 2 minutes ago

Praise 94.5 CLE BREAKING: 3 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Cuyahoga County. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/Yx9xWyjLSc 2 minutes ago

ً RT @OHdeptofhealth : Director Dr. Acton announces Ohio’s first three positive cases of #COVID19 with ⁦ @GovMikeDeWine ⁩ and ⁦ @LtGovHusted ⁩. Th… 1 minute ago

Positive Browns Fan RT @jensteer : Here's what we know about the three Ohio coronavirus cases: -All three are residents of Cuyahoga County who live outside of C… 56 seconds ago

Sam RT @10TV : Coronavirus cases confirmed in Ohio. Here's what we know: https://t.co/hzIFvRMVoc #10TV • 3 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus confir… 28 seconds ago