'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

'30 Rock' Bosses Tina Fey & Robert Carlock Land Netflix Animated Comedy Series | THR News

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are behind 'Mulligan,' a half-hour about starting society over after an alien attack.
