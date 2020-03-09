Global  

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

Spring Training Report: MLB Deals With Growing Coronavirus Threat

MLB institutes safety measures in the face of coronavirus, but has no current plans to cancel or delay Spring Training or regular season games.

Katie Johnston reports.
