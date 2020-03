Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people Ohio have tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues...

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...