Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Final Farewell As Senior Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals

Marking their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated commonwealth day in London with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II.

ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final farewell.
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sat Behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at Final Royal Event

When it comes to seating arrangements, royal watchers don't miss a beat. On Monday afternoon, Prince...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their very first appearance in months at the 2020 Endeavour Fund...
Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement [Video]Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have completed their final engagement as members of the royal family. The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The duke and..

Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties [Video]Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have perhaps made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).

