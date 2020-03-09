Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals
Marking their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated commonwealth day in London with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II.
ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final farewell.
