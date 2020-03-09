Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

Megxit: Harry and Meghan possibly performing final Royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have perhaps made their final official appearance as senior royals during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan's final royal duties before 'stepping back'

The couple are carrying out their final engagements before stepping back as working royals from 31...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.comReuters IndiaDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph


Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Booed in First UK Appearance After Megxit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Booed in First UK Appearance After MegxitPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are still at the center of talks in the United Kingdom after they were...
HNGN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement [Video]Harry And Meghan Say Farewell To The Royal Life With A Final Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have completed their final engagement as members of the royal family. The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The duke and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Final Farewell As Senior Royals

Marking their final engagement as senior members of the Royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated commonwealth day in London with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II. ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.