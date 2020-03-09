London shelves out of masks, sanitzer and supplies as coronavirus panic mounts

These were the scenes on Monday (March 9) in Tesco Extra, Woolwich, in southeast London as panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus was well underway.

The pharmacy had signs that they do not sell face masks and that Tesco is out of stock of hand sanitiser.

Panic buying led to essentials running low including soap, toilet paper, kitchen roll, antibacterial wipes, and painkillers such as paracetamol & ibuprofen.

A notice states that the next delivery of Tesco ibuprofen is expected in almost two weeks, and Tesco paracetamol was out of stock despite a delivery being expected yesterday.

This footage follows the first death linked to the coronavirus in London, bringing the total in the UK up to 5.