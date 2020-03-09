Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sudan > Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

State television says prime minister is safe after blast in the capital, Khartoum.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan’s PM survives assassination attempt in capital

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt Monday after an explosion...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesReutersMENAFN.comFOXNews.comHinduKhaleej TimesAl JazeeraIndependentNews24


Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok unharmed after blast targets his convoy in Khartoum

Sudan’s prime minister survived an assassination attempt on Monday after a blast in the capital,...
France 24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion [Video]Sudan's PM survives assassination attempt after explosion

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt. His convoy was hit by an explosion as it passed through Khartoum. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.