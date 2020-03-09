Global  

Schools Around Area Closing For Sanitizing Out Of Abundance Of Caution To Various Connections To Coronavirus

Schools Around Area Closing For Sanitizing Out Of Abundance Of Caution To Various Connections To Coronavirus
Schools Around Area Closing For Sanitizing Out Of Abundance Of Caution To Various Connections To Coronavirus

PHILLY.GOOD EVENING.I'M IN A TO SHALL A BROWN INFOR UKEE WASHINGTON.I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.WE WILL BEGIN WITH FASTBREAKING DEVELOPMENTS IN THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.SCHOOLS ARE CLOSING FORSANITIZING OUT OF AN ABUNDANCEOF CAUTION DUE TO CONNECTIONTOSCO INDIVIDUAL 19 CASES.ALL LETTER MERION SCHOOLDISTRICT SCHOOLS WILL BECLOSED TOMORROW, ALLCHELTENHAM SCHOOL DISTRICTSCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED FOR THEREST OF THE WEEK AND SIMMONS




adamlouisross

Adam Ross Looks like most Seattle area private schools are closing in some capacity, but SPS is remaining open. https://t.co/Q1fboPnjVp 1 day ago

FamousA398

AmyDiane @AskTarget @Target Kmart in Walnutport PA 18088 is closing.....please come to Walnutport....there are so many scho… https://t.co/Dtizqn8kJO 1 day ago

Neverla53567689

Neverland @RDBenji Schools around my area are closing cause of covid 19 probably won't be going to school after today 3 days ago

hsmcnp

Country Girl RT @MichelBrewer: Washington State - Covid19 / Coronavirus - Northshore School District closing all schools beginning tomorrow for up to 1… 5 days ago

MichelBrewer

Michel Brewer Washington State - Covid19 / Coronavirus - Northshore School District closing all schools beginning tomorrow for u… https://t.co/psGJc6ZWkt 5 days ago

pdrog1

kelly @chrislhayes @mattdpearce It's not enough and WA, with the only deaths and all in a small area around Seattle, and… https://t.co/JGe3gCnBc4 5 days ago

JamberxX

xJamberx @zoreIkara @SunKaraAlex or be like the countries that put in strict containment around area's & it's not just China… https://t.co/mHBxKN3CLb 6 days ago

Interludesq

파니 (Stephanie) ☆⁷ is celebrating MIN SUGA DAY 🥳 @js_jh0pe 😔 didn’t think it would come here this fast this legit scary they already started closing schools around the area 6 days ago

