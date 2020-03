Ken-Ton School District using high-tech sprayers in classrooms to fight COVID-19

GOES IN DEPTH TOTELL US MORE..THIS IS HOW I MAKE MYENDS MEETON A 50-DEGREE DAYIN BUFFALO .

.

.JEANPLEVNIAK WASSELLING HOTDOGS INDOWNTOWN.THANKS TOCONCERNS ABOUTCOVID-19 - THAT NOWMEANS MORESANITIZING ANDWEARING EXTRAGLOVES.ARE YOU WORRIEDABOUT DEALING WITHFOLKS?

WHEN THEYCOUGH AND THEYDON'T COVER THEIRMOUTHS OR NOTHING.YES, VERYFOR THE 52-YEAR-OLD.

.

.

THIS IS ONE OFHER TWO PART-TIMEJOBS.NEITHER ONE OFFERSSICK TIME - SO FORJEAN .

.

THE THOUGHTOF BEINGQUARANTINED FOR 14DAYS IS SCARY -BECAUSE IT WOULDDEVASTATE HERFINANCIALLY.I WOULD HONESTLYHAVE TO ASK FOR HELPAND THAT WOULD BEHARDJEAN IS NOT ALONE.GOVERNOR CUOMO ISONCE AGAIN URGINGTHE STATELEGISLATURE TOENACT A LAW THATWOULD PROVIDE PAIDTIME OFF.EVEN A VOLUNTARYQUARANTINE, THATPLACES A PERSONALHARDSHIP AND THEYGET PAIDTHE FEDERAL FAMILYAND MEDICAL LEAVEACT IS SUPPOSED TOPROTECT ANEMPLOYEE'S JOB INCASES WHEREFAMILIES ARE DEALINGSERIOUS HEALTHCONDITIONS.NYS DISABILITYBENEFITS AREDESIGNED TO PAYMEDICALLY DISABLEDWORKERS WHO AREOFF-THE-JOB FORMORE THAN 7 DAYS.MANY AREWONDERING IF THEGOVERNMENTPROGRAMS APPLY TOPEOPLE BEINGQUARANTINED?WE REACHED OUT TOTHE APPROPRIATEAGENCIES FORCLARIFICATION - BUTARE STILL AWAITINGANSWERS.BUSINESSES ARESUPER FOCUSED ONHOW DO WE CONTINUETO OPERATE OURBUSINESS WITHFEWER PEOPLE ANDWITH POTENTIALCONTAMINATION IN THEWORKPLACELOCAL BUSINESSESARE ALSO EDGEBECAUSE OFCONCERNS ABOUTCOVID-19-RELATEDABSENTEEISM.THE BUFFALONIAGARA-PARTNERSHIP HASCONTACTED 300BUSINESSESOFFERING ADVICE ONTHIS ISSUE..THIS IS EILEENBUCKLEY AT HOLMESELEMENTARY SCHOOLIN THE TOWN OFTONAWANDA.

IT ISONE OF 12-SCHOOLBUILDINGS IN THEKENMORE-TONAWANDA SCHOOLDISTRICT THAT HASEXTRA PROTECTIONFOR STUDENTS ANDSTAFF AGAINSTCOVID-19...EILEEN BUCKLEY.

"THEKEN-TON SCHOOLDISTRICTIS USING THIS TYPE OFA DEVICE TO DISINFECTITS CLASSROOMSACROSS THEDISTRICT."TIMOTHY AMES.

"IT HASA TEN MINUTE DWELLTIME AND IT WILL TAKECARE OF OF ANYVIRUSES SUCH AS FLUVIRUSES ORCORONAVIRUS - ITWILL TAKE CARE OFTHAT."KEN-TON'S DIRECTOROF FACILITIESTIMOTHY AMES SAYSTHEY FIRST STARTINGUSING THE PROTEXUSCORDLESS SPRAYERSTWO YEARS AGOAFTER A THIRD OFSTUDENTS AT ONE OFTHE DISTRICT'SSCHOOLS WERE OUTSICK WITH THE FLU ....TIMOTHY AMES."TALKING TO THEPRINCIPALS.I.

MEETWITH THEM EVERYMONTH TO DISCUSSISSUES WITHIN ABUILDING AND THEY'VENOTICE A DECLINE INSICKNESS."HERE'S HOW THESPRAYER WORKS.

YOUPUT A CHLORINETABLET IN THE WATERTANK...LOCK IT IN ANDTURN THE SPRAYERON...THEY ACTUALLYATOMIZES A WATERAND CHLORINEMIXTURE AND ITELECTRO STATICALLYCHARGES THE WATERMOLECULES SO ITCLINGS TO THESURFACES."THE KEN-TONDISTRICT IS NOWCLEANING SURFACESWITH THE DEVICEEVERY OTHER DAY ATTHE END OF THE DAYIN ALL SCHOOLBUILDINGS.TIMOTHY AMES "ANYTOUCHABLE SURFACES- LOCKERS - TABLETOPS - DESK TOPS -CHAIRS."AMES SAYS IT'S SAFETO SPRAY THETE