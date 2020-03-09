Adult softball league

Through thursday.
"terre haute parks and recreation"..
Hopes "that you'l step up to the plate:".
"registration" is currently underway "for the men's recreational softball league".
This is "for the spring season".
"organizers say"..
There's no limit for players on a team... and they're asking "for more groups to get involved" and make the season fun for everyone.
////// ///// "we'd like to have at least six, more is great, but we would like to have at least six so that some teams aren't playing the same every week."
//////// here are some key dates to remember.
"registration" is open through march 25th at 4 p-m.
It costs "375"-dollars.
"the season" officially kicks-off "on april 3rd" "at spencer park" in terre haute.
It's "10"-weeks long with a tournament at the end.
"uniforms" are "not" required.