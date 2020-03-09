Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down around 2,000 points amid coronavirus fears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Dow takes largest single-day plunge in the market's history https://t.co/pO9TMkS4lT 2 hours ago

Rational3chad

מרקוס אפור 🌴 RT @PIX11News: #BREAKING: Dow closes down 2,016 points, marking the largest single-day drop in the market's history https://t.co/VMdgzjqweL… 2 hours ago

3NewsNowOmaha

KMTV 3 News Now Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday https://t.co/eN1oP9F4xY 2 hours ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News #BREAKING: Dow closes down 2,016 points, marking the largest single-day drop in the market's history… https://t.co/A18cwBsc1X 2 hours ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday https://t.co/PM8Yem6cHm 2 hours ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday https://t.co/JuDFteBDcI 2 hours ago

DennisWehr2

Dennis Wehr RT @25NewsKXXV: #BREAKING: After the Dow Jones had its largest single-day drop in its history on Friday, the index recovered in a big way o… 3 days ago

RedPillMagaMom

RedPillMagaMom3 RT @Pepedeluxe4: After the Dow Jones had its largest single-day drop in its history on Thursday, the index recovered in a big way on Monday… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Jones Plunges 2,000 Points As Oil Markets Collapse, Coronavirus Fears Rise [Video]Dow Jones Plunges 2,000 Points As Oil Markets Collapse, Coronavirus Fears Rise

U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:56Published

Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted [Video]Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.