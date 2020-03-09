Global  

Local Couple Aboard Grand Princess Cruise Docks In California

With 21 people aboard a cruise confirmed to have coronavirus docking in California today, a local couple was aboard but not among those infected, KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
