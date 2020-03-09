NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew Not Cooperating In Epstein Probe

New York prosecutors say England's Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate in the Jeffry Epstein sex trafficking case.

Britain's Prince Andrew has declined to cooperate with a U.S. investigation into possible...

Julie (Bitch is still my superhero name.) RT @InStyle : Prince Andrew isn't keeping his word about cooperating with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. https://t.co/3fzSEBnz9t 30 minutes ago

#whereistherussianreport RT @JonJonesSnr : Andrew refusing to cooperate. What about the victims? Friends with the late Epstein he has now reportedly hired Britain’s… 24 minutes ago

Chicago Dreamer Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman says that Prince Andrew has "completely shut the door" on cooperating with fe… https://t.co/gEIcBkqm2l 15 minutes ago

Mercy RT @ABC : Prince Andrew has “completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation” with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating J… 15 minutes ago

MUHAMMAD MOAZZAM ALI RT @9NewsAUS : #BREAKING : US prosecutors say that Prince Andrew has shut the door on cooperating with the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein… 11 minutes ago

Jack Womack RT @joshglancy : Prince Andrew is not cooperating with Epstein prosecutors in the US. At all. “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public off… 2 minutes ago