Confused 'American Idol' Contestant Doesn't Know Who Luke, Katy And Lionel Are

Available for |Editorial uses|.
|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|TABLOIDS OUT; NO BOOK PUBLISHING WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.
NO ARCHIVE.
NO RESALE.
Available for |Editorial uses|.
|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.
Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).
Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.
, Model released