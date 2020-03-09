Confused 'American Idol' Contestant Doesn't Know Who Luke, Katy And Lionel Are

While judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are superstars known all over the world.

Sunday night, however, the 3 American Idol judges came face to face with a contestant that wasn't quite sure who they were.

Lou Dawg, a surfer from Oahu, Hawaii didn't know Perry's last name and confused Bryan with Justin Timberlake.

Richie was so offended he jumped out of his chair saying he's been in the business for "243" years.