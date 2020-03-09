Global  

Cory Booker Endorses Former Vice President Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen.

Cory Booker on Monday gave his endorsement to Joe Biden for president.

According to CNN, Booker is the latest high-profile supporter to back the former vice president.

Booker took to Twitter and posted "@JoeBiden won't only win - he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us".

His tweet went on to say; "he'll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges".

A Biden campaign official told CNN, that Booker will join Biden for events in Flint, Michigan, and Detroit.

Booker, who ended his presidential campaign in January, occasionally clashed with Biden on a number of issues.
