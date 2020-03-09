Global  

Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States

Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States

Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo confirmed an additional 37 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 142 in New York.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; New York, Los Angeles region confirm new cases

One more person has died of the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, bringing the fatalities there to...
Reuters - Published


