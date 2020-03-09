Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:57s - Published Coronavirus Update: New York Now Has More Case Than Any Other Area In United States Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed an additional 37 cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number to 142 in New York. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. coronavirus death toll rises; New York, Los Angeles region confirm new cases One more person has died of the new coronavirus in the Seattle area, bringing the fatalities there to...

