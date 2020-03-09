Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for final Royal duties

The possible final royal goodbye from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 9).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend final royal outing at Commonwealth Day service

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend final royal outing at Commonwealth Day serviceMeghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at their last official engagement as senior members of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldSeattle Times


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William and Kate Middleton for Final Royal Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comTamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

katriord

Kathy Riordan RT @enews: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed up to their last royal engagement and shut 👏 it 👏 down. 👏https://t.co/xoxBBX2wiO https://t… 6 seconds ago

CarlaSpade

Carla Spade RT @CABRAXAS10: Meghan has just announced she's going to make an announcement about some announcements. She won't announce what she's going… 11 seconds ago

RheaLegaria

Rhea Legaria RT @henryscousin: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love language is out of this world. I felt like I just watched a conversation happen! Im… 22 seconds ago

VilelaSantina

santina chaves vilela RT @SkyNews: A cheeky schoolboy who gave Meghan Markle a kiss on the cheek hopes Prince Harry 'didn't mind' https://t.co/nipFKLydmF 30 seconds ago

katriord

Kathy Riordan RT @ZoeForsey: And they're done! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have driven away from their final ever royal engagement 📷 by PA https://t.c… 44 seconds ago

Zella_Watson_

Anglophiles United Prince William Says Brief Hello to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry While Kate Avoids Eye Contact https://t.co/gFaEMJlJ3s 2 minutes ago

AstroAlexander2

Astro🧑🏻‍🚀 RT @ellievhall: Because I am a public service journalist, I went through the livestream of Harry and Meghan's final event as working member… 3 minutes ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez Fascinating details! Coronavirus impacting royal life! Plus, should we read into the Harry & Meghan and William & K… https://t.co/Qqufqy5GBZ 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Wrap Up Final Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the queen's Commonwealth Day service on Monday afternoon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Last Official Appearance As Senior Members Of Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Last Official Appearance As Senior Members Of Royal Family

CBS4's Cindy Pom reports from London.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.