Local schools taking preventative measures amid Coronavirus fears

Outbreak of- coronavirus has prompted a- great deal of questions and - - - - concerns on the impact it will- have on our schools.- coronavirus is a respiratory- illness that can spread from- person to person, and while no- cases of coronavirus- have been reported in the state- of mississippi, local - schools are still taking- preventive measures.- the cdc recommends following- simple everyday - preventive actions like avoidin- close contact with- people who are sick, washing- your hands frequently, and- staying home if you feel ill.

- the nurse at popp's ferry - elementary school in biloxi - is following suit and advising- her students to do much of the- same.

- - "we are training the staff to - train the - children to be aware of what is- going on and the signs and- symptoms and what to- do to prevent this."- patients with covid-19 have had- mild to severe respiratory- illness with symptoms of fever,- - - - cough, and shortness of breath.- severe complications have - included- pneumonia in both lungs.- there is currently no specific- antiviral treatment for - covid-19 nor is there a vaccine- to prevent