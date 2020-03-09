WBZ News Update for March 9, 2020

Patrick's Day Canceled; Driver Charged In Florida Crash That Killed 4 From Whitman; Officers Cleared For Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Brookline;

Massachusetts Has 41 Cases Of Coronavirus; Boston St.

Laura Marano has music news coming very soon! The 24-year-old singer and actress revealed that fans...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Democratic...