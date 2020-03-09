Global  

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

Interim Report On Ethiopian Airlines Crash Points Fingers At Boeing

The report says MCAS design, an automated safety feature designed to prevent the plane from stalling, &quot;made it vulnerable to undesired activation.&quot;
Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane were singled out in Ethiopian investigators' interim report...
Reuters - Published

Ethiopian Officials Say Faulty Boeing Software Played Role In Deadly 737 Max Crash

The findings of the interim report were released a day before the anniversary of the crash of...
NPR - Published


