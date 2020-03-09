|
|
Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms
Governor Mike DeWine confirmed the three people in Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 are in Cuyahoga County.
Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
