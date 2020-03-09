Global  

Ohio's 3 coronavirus cases are in Cuyahoga County, Gov. DeWine confirms

Governor Mike DeWine confirmed the three people in Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 are in Cuyahoga County.

Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 worldwide and caused the deaths of over 3,400, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published

CEO of Cincinnati hospital system to advise governor on coronavirus

Dr. Rick Lofgren, CEO of UC Health, has been tapped to help advise Gov. Mike DeWine as Ohio continues...
bizjournals - Published


Innrdreams

Melinda Ayres RT @ProfessorAMuse: #Ohio was 1 of 6 states WITHOUT test kits on Friday. Where are the tests @GovMikeDeWine ?!?!? - Ohio's 3 coronavirus… 6 minutes ago

Hobbit4DJT

❌Hobbit❌⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @Jade_Lyn_B: 🟠COVID 19 now in Ohio 🟠Gov. Mike DeWine: 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio; All in Cuyahoga County | https://t.co/yO… 6 minutes ago

DaniWKYC

Danielle Wiggins Gov. Mike DeWine: 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio; All in Cuyahoga County https://t.co/UFfOrsvway via @WKYC 7 minutes ago

lovetoteach365

Halicia Yarbrough RT @ValerieOliv: “Today the Governor of the State of Ohio declared a state of emergency, as we learned that Ohio had its first three confir… 8 minutes ago

WiseManWhite

Jared RT @blinfisherABJ: Ohio now has its first confirmed #covid19 coronavirus cases- 3 in Cuyahoga County. Look here for links to helpful stori… 8 minutes ago

lovetoteach365

Halicia Yarbrough RT @BobLaycock: The Coronavirus has made it here to Cuyahoga County in Northeast Ohio with three confirmed cases announced today. This grap… 8 minutes ago

Advocate2

Sheila Gomez #PowerOfThePeople 🇺🇸 #UnitedWeStand RT @KarpusOH16: With 3 cases of coronavirus right here in Cuyahoga County, we’ve already had a surge of questions. We urge everyone to list… 10 minutes ago

Gammalad

GammaLikeADragon @ Royal Three confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio All in Cuyahoga County aka The Greater Cleveland Area Alrighty then. 14 minutes ago


As the Coronavirus is expected to spread, the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County try to contain it [Video]As the Coronavirus is expected to spread, the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County try to contain it

As the CoronaVirus is expected to spread, the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County try to contain it

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published

Coronavirus Update: No Cases In New Rochelle Schools, But 'Hotspot' On High Alert [Video]Coronavirus Update: No Cases In New Rochelle Schools, But 'Hotspot' On High Alert

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Rochelle schools would be closed Monday but they were not, yet 18% of students stayed away anyway. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published

