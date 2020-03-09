Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The gig comes after Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination.

He will step in for Kimmel on March 12 and one of his guests will be 'Star Trek' legend Patrick Stewart.

Pete Buttigieg, via 'Today Show' The former South Bend, Indiana Mayor also says he will handle the opening monologue.

Buttigieg admits he will need some help from the show's writing team.

Pete Buttigieg, via 'Today Show' Since dropping out of the 2020 race, Buttigieg has endorsed former VP Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old adds to 'Today' that he will "have some fun" before seeking his next role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for reasons we can't possibly discern

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is going to guest host Jimmy Kimmel's...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President

Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race The Massachusetts senator announced her decision during a staff call on Thursday morning. The move comes after a round of disappointing Super..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.