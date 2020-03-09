How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

Good hygiene is the best defense against COVID-19 according to health experts.

Disinfecting surfaces is one of the best ways to combat the virus.

Tests show that the virus can survive for up to nine days at room temperature.

Because COVID-19 is a lipid-containing virus, it can be killed with wipes.

Because bacteria stays on the wipes after use, they should not be reused for other surfaces.

Your hands are also considered a surface, and should be kept clean to combat the virus.

Wash for at least 20 seconds for the best result.