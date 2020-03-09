Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

How Long Can Coronavirus Live on Surfaces?

Good hygiene is the best defense against COVID-19 according to health experts.

Disinfecting surfaces is one of the best ways to combat the virus.

Tests show that the virus can survive for up to nine days at room temperature.

Because COVID-19 is a lipid-containing virus, it can be killed with wipes.

Because bacteria stays on the wipes after use, they should not be reused for other surfaces.

Your hands are also considered a surface, and should be kept clean to combat the virus.

Wash for at least 20 seconds for the best result.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Maverick112018

Maverick Bello @oj_arbolario @daxlucas I read an article from Business Insider. See below link. But at this rate, who really knows… https://t.co/K7gOLd7RKR 9 minutes ago

people_paul

Boom It's The Bread Guy @ChrisCatling @25LFC_ @Kiwi__Patriot @UkCoronavirus1 here mentions how long it lives on surfaces "Lurk for between… https://t.co/oxXlpdZIGm 33 minutes ago

risemeccanica

Jay Murdock @DanBalitewicz @thespybrief @hiemakene @AE1TT We both stand corrected. https://t.co/9MP17OvvSV 1 hour ago

BassWorldBrad

B-Rad How long the coronavirus can live on surfaces, and how to disinfect - Business Insider https://t.co/pVoCJLCBjH 1 hour ago

genetic_warrior

Stand up, Fight back SARS lasted up to 9 days on plastic at room temperature. https://t.co/mhpqg47m11 2 hours ago

L82be

me RT @picardonhealth: How long does the #coronavirus live on surfaces? Does bleach clean it off? Your cleaning questions answered, by @WencyL… 2 hours ago

picardonhealth

André Picard How long does the #coronavirus live on surfaces? Does bleach clean it off? Your cleaning questions answered, by… https://t.co/VtDWGRKaL6 2 hours ago

Wandafay

Wandafay Daily News! Please are you working on tests to find out how long #Coronavirus can live on surfaces! This would help in so many ways! @CDCgov 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cash Could Be Spreading Coronavirus [Video]Cash Could Be Spreading Coronavirus

Cash Could Be Spreading Coronavirus The World Health Organization now advises to limit or cease your interaction with paper money. As one of the most widely-circulated items, it could be spreading..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

U.S. aggressively investigating virus threat: health chief [Video]U.S. aggressively investigating virus threat: health chief

U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield spoke to Congress about the coronavirus threat on Thursday (February 27), saying that his agency is aggressively evaluating..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.