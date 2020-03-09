HOMICIDE REWARD 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published HOMICIDE REWARD Harged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession. Clay county deputies allege 29 grams of meth was found during the stop. One ounce of marijuana, and 70 grams of t-h-c and t-h-c laced gummy bears were also found. Bond for both is set at over 31 thousand dollars. It's been five years since 28-year-old kris haywood was shot to death during an armed robbery at the local express service station in macon. Four people were arrested in connection in the investigation... but new developments resulted in those suspects being released on bond, and investigators re-thinking the direction of the case. Now, the community and the d-a are teaming up to offer a reward. Our bobby martinez was in macon today to and he joins us live in the studio. The death of kris haywood left many in macon heartbroken. And with the suspect or suspects still on the loose, officials and the community are 0

continuing to do all they can to find his killer. "christopher haywood and his family deserve justice." It's been an investigation with many twists and turns. A fatal shooting at the local express service station on jefferson street in 2015, remains a mystery. Kris haywood was a beloved member of the noxubee county community. At the time of the shooting, wcbi caught up with leo hamill who worked at the gas station. Hamill says haywood had only been working there for a few months before he was killed. "he was a young outstanding person in this town his granddaddy was a preacher here for a long while." After nearly 5 years, trails can go cold. So, the community and district attorney scott colom are working together to turn up the heat. "local businesses in noxubee county offered a $5,000 reward for any information about the murder christopher haywood and as district attorney i offered a $5000 match for that reward. Because it's very important that anybody that has information about this murder come forward." Colom says this investigation has suffered some setbacks. "unfortunately there wasn't very much physical evidence collected at the time which has made it difficult and also the investigation has taken some twists and turns that were unexpected. But i'm going to do everything in my power to try to solve this case. He seems like mr. haywood from other accounts was a fantastic person a giving person and his family has been very understanding and patient so i'll never give up." Colom says he hopes this reward will encourage anyone with any information to come forward. "we have to treat everybody like it was our loved one. If our loved one had been murdered we want justice and so the haywood family deserves that too." If you have any information on this case and would like to reach out, i'll have that contact information for you on our website. Wcbi.com





