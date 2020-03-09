Global  

Lowndes County Chase

Lowndes County ChaseA Lowndes county pursuit ends with a crash in Monroe county.
Us.

A lowndes county pursuit ends with a crash in monroe county.

The chase started on highway 45, near columbus air force base, just before 3 pm.

It ended on lackey road in monroe county.

The yellow car went off the road and into a small patch of trees before coming to a stop.

One person was taken into custody and to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers and monroe county deputies were there to assist lowndes county deputies at the scene.

Mhp is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver.




