Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid Coronavirus

Trump Says He'll Discuss Tax Relief With Congress Amid CoronavirusPresident Trump held a briefing.
Kudlow: White House weighing targeted stimulus

The Trump administration is considering targeted tax relief to help industries hit by the coronavirus...
SmartBrief - Published

Trump eyes payroll tax relief amid virus outbreak

US President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNPRFOXNews.com



BorrelliGerlach

SE Borrelli 🗽🇺🇸🍀 RT @ddale8: Trump begins the coronavirus briefing by saying it's a virus "everybody is talking about." He says he'll be meeting with Senate… 21 seconds ago

Backstorymom1

Backstorymom1 RT @axios: JUST IN: Trump says he'll meet with Senate leaders tomorrow to discuss proposals for a "very substantial" payroll tax cut and re… 9 minutes ago

GormleyAlbany

Michael Gormley RT @Laura_Figueroa: Trump in second WH press briefing says he will be on the Hill tomorrow to discuss economic relief for employers/employe… 9 minutes ago

