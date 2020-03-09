Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Former 2020 Candidate Pete Buttigieg Will Guest Host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The gig comes after Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination.

He will step in for Kimmel on March 12 and one of his guests will be 'Star Trek' legend Patrick Stewart.

Pete Buttigieg, via 'Today Show' The former South Bend, Indiana Mayor also says he will handle the opening monologue.

Buttigieg admits he will need some help from the show's writing team.

Pete Buttigieg, via 'Today Show' Since dropping out of the 2020 race, Buttigieg has endorsed former VP Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old adds to 'Today' that he will "have some fun" before seeking his next role.