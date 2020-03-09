Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 09:59s - Published < > Embed
Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice.

With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Galaxy S20 Ultra compare to other titans like the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pixel 4?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Camera Comparison: iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Earlier this week we picked up a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and did a feature overview to see if it's...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChrisRi80029765

Chris Rickard Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra costs twice as much as Apple's iPhone 11 — and it feels out of tou... https://t.co/uDWnePwYPg via @Yahoo 13 minutes ago

Ns_Ruhamah

Ruhamah @Solohtolz @TanimolaKolade @Debiwumi @Timmyally1 @AyomideOmoo @ekiticookieman @Bollux_official Google pixel 3 XL Sa… https://t.co/Tx8ss18NMD 44 minutes ago

ETerhad

A Knight To Remember RT @ASB_YT: Who did it better? iPhone 11 Pro Max on the left, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on the right! 🤔 #GalaxyS20Ultra5G #SamsungS20 #i… 1 hour ago

AcesHigh1977

Aces High RT @sakitechonline: Watch the full comparison video between the Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max here: https://t.co/aPU1WSe8OO (The cl… 1 hour ago

realschoolboyjr

Gadgets Plug 🖥💻📱⌚️🔌🛒 RT @realschoolboyjr: The new Samsung Galaxy Ultra or IPhone 11 Pro Max? Which one will do it for you? Both are available @realschoolboyjr… 2 hours ago

paulabendfeldt

Paula Bendfeldt-Diaz RT @tammy1999: Save up to 18% on Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger, Ultra-Compact External Batteries, High-Speed Charging Power Bank f… 2 hours ago

Anyibig

I F E A N Y I Imagine how Galaxy s20 ultra will look like... IPhone don enter express https://t.co/EvSZekxF8u 2 hours ago

Keybeatz09

Mass-man Keyz @sakitechonline iPhone 11 is quite impressive, however the Galaxy S20 ultra is outstanding 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 12 | What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. Naturally, eyes are turning to the Apple iPhone 12. Will it compete? How does..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 04:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.