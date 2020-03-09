Store Award 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Store Award And joy everytime, to every customer." jack reed junior is the third generation in his family to run the store, which began as a dry goods business, started by his grandfather, r w reed in 1905. The store was recently honored by mr magazine for surviving and thriving for more than a century. Reed's was one of 42 stores nationwide named "century survivors." reed credits that success and longevity to excellent customer service, a dedicated staff and the family's involvement in the community. "people know that we give back, if they invest in clothes, shoes, gifts here, that money is coming back into the community, the magazine said these stores were the souls of their communities." buyers for reed's are always looking for new items for customers. "what's next, these on cloud shoes, a shoe as 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Store Award A northeast mississippi store gets a big honor from a magazine for the men's retail clothing industry. Allie martin has more on how the well known store has managed to survive - and thrive - in the changing world of retail. Every day, each customer who comes into reed's is treated like family. Nats customer at counter it is one of the keys to the store's success and longevity. "our mission is we're delivering confidence, pride and joy everytime, to every customer." Jack reed junior is the third generation in his family to run the store, which began as a dry goods business, started by his grandfather, r w reed in 1905. The store was recently honored by mr magazine for surviving and thriving for more than a century. Reed's was one of 42 stores nationwide named "century survivors." Reed credits that success and longevity to excellent customer service, a dedicated staff and the family's involvement in the community. "people know that we give back, if they invest in clothes, shoes, gifts here, that money is coming back into the community, the magazine said these stores were the souls of their communities." Buyers for reed's are always looking for new items for customers. "what's next, these on cloud shoes, a shoe as comfortable as a tennis shoe and is also a lifestyle shoe, when yeti came here we were biggest yeti dealer in mississippi." Another ingredient to reed's success is the ability to adapt to change. One of the biggest changes to retail brick and mortar stores is the popularity of e commerce. Companies like amazon have had a dramatic impact on retail and reed's is taking steps to keep up with the demands of online shoppers. "making our store available, just as easily when you are sitting on the couch, 10 am saturday morning, don't want to get out of the house when it's raining, can still shop at reed's." Bennett mize is jack reed junior's nephew, and the fourth generation to come on board. He is helping revamp the store's website, and establishing a stronger social media presence. Mize looks forward to many more years in the family business, and passing on that knowledge and passion for the store to his children. "i've got a daughter myself who is five months old, can't wait to get her involved in the store, like i did." In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news stinger



