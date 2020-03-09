Local schools prepare for potential Coronavirus threat

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
The Chico Unified School district says they are preparing for the potential Coronavirus threat.
Schools are also planning for preventing the spread of coronavirus action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at chico unified school district to tell us how they're preparing... chico unified superintendant kelly staley says they are working closely with local and state health officials.

Staley says the staff meets frequently to keep up with the latest information.

If someone in the community is diagonsed with the coronavirus - staley says they will follow the california department of education recommendation s.

If a student or staff member is diagnosed they will assess the situation and figure out a plan.

I asked her if an entire school would shut down if there was a potential risk&amp;.

"it will depend on the circumstances of what happens in working with our partners in the health field, on what we do.

Every time something comes out we look at it and review it and so far we have been right there with what the recommendation s have been."

She says they will absolutely shut down a school if its necessary.

Staley adds that custodial staff have been doing some*extensiv* cleaning beyond what they normally do at all of the schools.

She does want to remind people to stay home and keep your kids home if they are sick.

Live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### so far there have been zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in butte county, though three people are being tested.

###




