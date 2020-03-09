UNA professor urges calm about impact of coronavirus on stock market

About an hour ago - the stock market closed on its worst day since 2008.

Now - experts have their eyes on the coronavirus spread and oil prices crash.

Waay31's breken terry is live at the university of north alabama after speaking with a crisis management professor on the two big issues - and how they'll impact you.

Breken?

His message is don't panic.

Doctor john parnell told me the markets will fix themselves - even after oil prices plummeted and coronavirus concerns spread.

He said businesses need to start looking to the future now.

Parnell- it's not good but the market will take care of it's self over time we know that.

Una professor, dr. john parnell, said the price war between saudi arabia and russia that sent oil prices down and shook the stock market monday is just something else piled onto the markets.

Parnell- you add the corona virus scare and the info out of china isn't always reliable.

You think the worst were not sure whats going to happen then you have a totally unrelated issue like this oil price drop and everything adds on.

You have program trading then the market loses thousands of points.

It will take care of it's self over time.

Parnell said now is the time for businesses to look at their operations.

That way - they can see if there are any plans they can make to prepare themselves for issues like potential quarantines.

Parnell- there are advantages to work from home and do some things that might be necessary for this type of crisis long term.

It's a good chance if you havent thought about it as a manager think about how you would respond if not to the corona virus to the next crisis down the line.

Parnell said that travel businesses are taking a hit from the corona virus scare but he beleives over time it too will run its course.

