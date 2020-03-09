Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Lady Gaga's Big Debut on Hot 100 & More | Billboard News

'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Lady Gaga's Big Debut on Hot 100 & More | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Lady Gaga's Big Debut on Hot 100 & More | Billboard News

'Flip the Switch' Challenge, Lady Gaga's Big Debut on Hot 100 & More | Billboard News

Drake starts a 'Flip the Switch' TikTok challenge, Drake and Lady Gaga's big placements on the Hot 100 and Drake releases a new music video with DaBaby and Lil Yachty.

Here are the top stories in music for Monday, March 9th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Train_WitRecipe

🏀The Recipe Workouts🍜™️ No amount of love for my lady would have me doing the flip the switch challenge 💀💀real life shows it’s two types of men in the world 2 hours ago

InsertPun_

Black Larry David Just when the trend of men dressing up like women to go viral was dying down. That "flip the switch challenge" hits… https://t.co/bMUZZlrIwN 9 hours ago

iammikeha_

𝓜 𝓲 𝓴 𝓮 𝓱 𝓪 RT @Carlton_IAm: Y’all nights be real questionable with this flip the switch challenge. I know y’all ole lady has bigger shorts AND y’all b… 4 days ago

Carlton_IAm

Willy Beamer Y’all nights be real questionable with this flip the switch challenge. I know y’all ole lady has bigger shorts AND… https://t.co/MjGeETvr2D 4 days ago

arissabeans

Aphrodite RT @_Simon_Says__: That third pic is how I want my lady to do the flip the switch challenge. 1 week ago

_Simon_Says__

JC Squires That third pic is how I want my lady to do the flip the switch challenge. https://t.co/MiUB6CiCQW 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Soars Onto the Hot 100 at No. 5 | Billboard News [Video]Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Soars Onto the Hot 100 at No. 5 | Billboard News

Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Soars Onto the Hot 100 at No. 5 | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:16Published

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Part in 'Flip the Switch' TikTok Challenge [Video]Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Part in 'Flip the Switch' TikTok Challenge

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Part in 'Flip the Switch' TikTok Challenge The couple are the latest celebrities to take part in the new viral challenge. Inspired by Drake's "Nonstop," the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.