Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ride Like A Girl Film Clip - Jockeying

Ride Like A Girl Film Clip - Jockeying

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Ride Like A Girl Film Clip - Jockeying

Ride Like A Girl Film Clip - Jockeying

Ride Like A Girl Film Clip - Jockeying - Plot synopsis: The story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Director: Rachel Griffiths Writers: Andrew Knight, Elise McCredie Stars: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidM46926047

David M @sam_angelina22 @novicefilly The other evening my junior jumper and I sat and watched the old film National Velvet.… https://t.co/N2aCkugxOs 2 days ago

seesamwrite

SeeSamWrite I may be late to the game but shout out to @teresapalmer of @ADiscoveryOfWTV by @DebHarkness on her new film, RIDE… https://t.co/5U0R2eiUGU 2 days ago

ReginaBanali

Regina Banali 'Ride Like a Girl': Film Review https://t.co/RW2AH24ZsT by @THR 6 days ago

THRmovies

THR Movies 'Ride Like a Girl': Film Review https://t.co/EXBPHlwb4f 1 week ago

CPMovieReviews

Caillou Pettis Movie Reviews RT @CaillouPettis: RIDE LIKE A GIRL may fall into typical genre tropes, but the performances across the board and the heart-warming story a… 1 week ago

CaillouPettis

Caillou Pettis RIDE LIKE A GIRL may fall into typical genre tropes, but the performances across the board and the heart-warming st… https://t.co/V5eWPRRmmt 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.