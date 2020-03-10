Global  

6 Cruise Ships Set To Sail From Port Miami Despite U.S. State Department Warning People Not To

CBS4's Carey Codd reports the Caribbean Princess will not be one of those six after receiving a “no sail order” from the CDC.
Coronavirus Impact Felt By Cruise Line Industry

Six cruise ships are getting ready to set sail from Port Miami despite the US State Department...
cbs4.com - Published

Cruise company stocks take nosedive amid coronavirus travel warning

Shares of South Florida's three major cruise companies sank by at least 20% Monday after the U.S....
bizjournals - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients [Video]Bay Area Hospitals Prepare To Potentially Receive Cruise Ship Coronavirus Patients

Hospitals in the Bay Area Monday were preparing to accept any potential cases of COVID-19 that were disembarking the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.Andria Borba..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

WEB EXTRA: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Of Oakland [Video]WEB EXTRA: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Of Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday after days of being held offshore due to a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. The California Governor’s Office of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published

