Hand sanitizer flying off the shelves

To stores to stock up on products to help combat co-vid 19.

One of those products is hand sanitzer... but some shoppers in tupelo say it's hard to find..

W-t-v-a's alisa anderson spoke with shoppers who were out looking for the product... i spoke with several shoppers who are out looking for this....hand santizer.

Here at cash savers and at many other stores in the tupelo area there is none on the shelves..

Shelves in several grocery stores around tupelo are empty.

Managers say shoppers are flocking in to buy hand sanitizer.

They told me they can't keep it on the shelves..

Once they restock, managers said hand sanitizer only stays on the shelves for a few hours..

One shopper i spoke with said she checked every grocery store in tupelo..

"it is very frustrating, but i figure i will luck up on a store and i will find some that no one has gotten because that's what's happening.

Now if you decide that you can't wait for stores to restock..

You can make your own sanitizer using alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, and boiled water.

Live in tupelo.

Im alisa anderson w-t-v-a 9 news.

Meanwhile, with many people getting sick